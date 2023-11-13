Quentin Grimes will take the court for the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

In his most recent game, a 129-107 win versus the Hornets, Grimes put up six points.

Below we will look at Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-120)

Over 6.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were fourth in the league defensively last season, conceding 111.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Celtics conceded 44 rebounds per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

The Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 23.1.

The Celtics conceded 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 23 11 1 0 3 0 0

