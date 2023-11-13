RJ Barrett and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 129-107 win versus the Hornets, Barrett had 24 points.

In this article we will break down Barrett's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Over 2.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Celtics were ranked fourth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics gave up 44 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the NBA.

Conceding an average of 23.1 assists last year, the Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the Celtics were fifth in the NBA in that category.

RJ Barrett vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 36 24 3 2 2 0 1

