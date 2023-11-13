How to Watch Siena vs. American on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The American Eagles (0-2) battle the Siena Saints (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Siena vs. American Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Siena Stats Insights
- The Saints' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Siena put together an 8-1 straight up record in games it shot above 45.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Saints ranked 155th.
- The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were only 2.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
- Siena went 15-6 last season when it scored more than 65.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Siena Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Siena scored 1.7 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (69.4).
- Beyond the arc, Siena drained fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.2%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Siena Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 73-71
|MVP Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 90-48
|Robins Center
|11/13/2023
|@ American
|-
|Bender Arena
|11/20/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|Albany (NY)
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.