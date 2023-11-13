The American Eagles (0-2) battle the Siena Saints (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. American Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

Bender Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

The Saints' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Siena put together an 8-1 straight up record in games it shot above 45.3% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Saints ranked 155th.

The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were only 2.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

Siena went 15-6 last season when it scored more than 65.9 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Siena scored 1.7 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (69.4).

Beyond the arc, Siena drained fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

