The American Eagles (0-2) battle the Siena Saints (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Siena vs. American Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena Stats Insights

  • The Saints' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was two percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • Siena put together an 8-1 straight up record in games it shot above 45.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 302nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Saints ranked 155th.
  • The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were only 2.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
  • Siena went 15-6 last season when it scored more than 65.9 points.

Siena Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Siena scored 1.7 more points per game at home (69.8) than away (68.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Saints conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than on the road (69.4).
  • Beyond the arc, Siena drained fewer triples away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33%) than at home (38.2%) as well.

Siena Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Holy Cross W 73-71 MVP Arena
11/11/2023 @ Richmond L 90-48 Robins Center
11/13/2023 @ American - Bender Arena
11/20/2023 Central Michigan - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 Albany (NY) - MVP Arena

