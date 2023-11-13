The Siena Saints (1-1) take on the American Eagles (0-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bender Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the American vs. Siena matchup.

Siena vs. American Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bender Arena in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Siena vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Siena vs. American Betting Trends (2022-23)

Siena won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Saints had an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year.

American put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 13 Eagles games last season hit the over.

