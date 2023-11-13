Monday's game between the Siena Saints (1-1) and American Eagles (0-2) going head to head at Bender Arena has a projected final score of 86-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Siena, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The matchup has no line set.

Siena vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

Siena vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Siena 86, American 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Siena vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Siena (-30.3)

Siena (-30.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Siena Performance Insights

Siena was 259th in the country last year with 68.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 88th with 67.2 points allowed per game.

With 31.5 rebounds per game, the Saints ranked 192nd in the country. They gave up 29.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 59th in college basketball.

Siena put up 12.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 193rd in the nation.

Last season the Saints averaged 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Saints drained 6.7 threes per game (256th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 34.9% three-point percentage (138th-ranked).

Siena ranked sixth-best in the nation by allowing 5.2 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranked 160th in college basketball at 33.5%.

Of the shots taken by Siena last season, 65.5% of them were two-pointers (72.2% of the team's made baskets) and 34.5% were three-pointers (27.8%).

