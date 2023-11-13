The Siena Saints (1-0) will meet the American Eagles (0-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Siena vs. American Game Information

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

American Top Players (2022-23)

  • Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Siena vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)

American Rank American AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
326th 65.4 Points Scored 68.6 259th
55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
340th 28.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
285th 6.4 3pt Made 6.7 256th
136th 13.6 Assists 12.8 193rd
304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

