The Siena Saints (1-0) will meet the American Eagles (0-2) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bender Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Siena vs. American Game Information

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

American Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Siena vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)

American Rank American AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank 326th 65.4 Points Scored 68.6 259th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 340th 28.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th 285th 6.4 3pt Made 6.7 256th 136th 13.6 Assists 12.8 193rd 304th 13.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

