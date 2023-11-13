The American Eagles (0-2) and the Siena Saints (1-1) take the floor in a game with no set line at Bender Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Siena vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Bender Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

A total of 14 of Siena's games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Saints were 11-13-0 last season.

American covered the spread less often than Siena last season, tallying an ATS record of 12-17-0, as opposed to the 11-13-0 mark of the Saints.

Siena vs. American Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total American 65.4 134 65.9 133.1 130.7 Siena 68.6 134 67.2 133.1 135.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Saints' 68.6 points per game last year were just 2.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.

Siena put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 15-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 65.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Siena vs. American Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) American 12-17-0 13-16-0 Siena 11-13-0 14-10-0

Siena vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

American Siena 8-6 Home Record 8-5 9-9 Away Record 7-8 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 8-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 8-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.