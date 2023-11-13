How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) face the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.
- The Wolverines ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm put up were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).
- St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).
- The Red Storm allowed 70 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 82.8 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's (NY) fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.