The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) face the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.

The Wolverines ranked 52nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm put up were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).

The Red Storm allowed 70 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 82.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's (NY) fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.

