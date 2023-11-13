The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) take on the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.

In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the Red Storm put up 77.3 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines allowed.

St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) put up 77.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was two more points than it averaged when playing on the road (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Red Storm allowed 70 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 82.8.

When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's (NY) fared better at home last year, averaging 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage in away games.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule