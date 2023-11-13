How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) take on the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
- East Tennessee State vs Butler (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- Xavier vs Purdue (8:30 PM ET | November 13)
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents knocked down.
- St. John's (NY) had an 11-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.
- Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm recorded were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).
- When St. John's (NY) totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-8.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, St. John's (NY) scored two more points per game (77.6) than it did in away games (75.6).
- In home games, the Red Storm allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than on the road (82.8).
- St. John's (NY) averaged 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in road games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
