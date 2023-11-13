The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) face the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Wolverines' opponents hit.

In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm scored were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) posted 77.6 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than in away games (82.8).

St. John's (NY) made 6.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule