The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines ranked 52nd.
  • Last year, the Red Storm recorded 77.3 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines gave up.
  • St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • St. John's (NY) put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of two points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 82.8.
  • In home games, St. John's (NY) made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.