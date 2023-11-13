The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines ranked 52nd.

Last year, the Red Storm recorded 77.3 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines gave up.

St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 75.6 points per game away from home, a difference of two points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Red Storm ceded 70 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 82.8.

In home games, St. John's (NY) made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule