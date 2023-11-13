The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 14 Red Storm games last season went over the point total.

Michigan won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last season went over the point total.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 St. John's (NY) is 26th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (151st).

St. John's (NY)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.