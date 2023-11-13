St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|155.5
|-130
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|155.5
|-134
|+112
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. John's (NY) compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 14 Red Storm games last season went over the point total.
- Michigan won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last season went over the point total.
St. John's (NY) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- St. John's (NY) is 26th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (151st).
- St. John's (NY)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.