St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) go up against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|155.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|155.5
|-137
|+114
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Red Storm games went over the point total.
- Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last year hit the over.
St. John's (NY) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), St. John's (NY) is 26th in the country. It is way below that, 151st, according to computer rankings.
- St. John's (NY) has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- With odds of +8000, Michigan has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
