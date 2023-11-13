The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) go up against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 14 Red Storm games went over the point total.

Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last year hit the over.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), St. John's (NY) is 26th in the country. It is way below that, 151st, according to computer rankings.

St. John's (NY) has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 With odds of +8000, Michigan has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.