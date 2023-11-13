St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|153.5
|-130
|+105
|FanDuel
|St. John's (NY) (-2.5)
|153.5
|-134
|+114
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Red Storm games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
- Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Wolverines and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 28 times last season.
St. John's (NY) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), St. John's (NY) is 26th in college basketball. It is far below that, 151st, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +6000, St. John's (NY) has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
