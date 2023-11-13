The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Red Storm games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Wolverines and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 28 times last season.

St. John's (NY) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), St. John's (NY) is 26th in college basketball. It is far below that, 151st, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +6000, St. John's (NY) has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

