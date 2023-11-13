Monday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) clashing at Madison Square Garden in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-75 win for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan should cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 155.5 over/under.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's (NY) -3.5

St. John's (NY) -3.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -165, Michigan +140

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 89, St. John's (NY) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)



Michigan (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (155.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Offensively, St. John's (NY) was the 50th-ranked team in the country (77.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 316th (75.2 points conceded per game).

The Red Storm were the fifth-best squad in the nation in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5) last season.

With 15.2 assists per game last year, St. John's (NY) was 40th in the country.

With 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from downtown last year, the Red Storm were 324th and 234th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

The Red Storm took 73% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 80.1% of the Red Storm's baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

