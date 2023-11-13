Monday's contest features the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) facing off at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-77 victory for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the game.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 87, St. John's (NY) 77

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-10.4)

Michigan (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Last year, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the nation offensively (77.3 points scored per game) and 316th on defense (75.2 points conceded).

The Red Storm were the fifth-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5) last season.

St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball in assists (15.2 per game) last year.

At 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc last year, the Red Storm were 324th and 234th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

St. John's (NY) attempted 27% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 19.9% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 73% of its shots, with 80.1% of its makes coming from there.

