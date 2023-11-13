Monday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) taking on the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 87-77 victory, heavily favoring Michigan.

There is no line set for the matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 87, St. John's (NY) 77

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-10.3)

Michigan (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

At 77.3 points scored per game and 75.2 points conceded last season, St. John's (NY) was 50th in college basketball on offense and 316th on defense.

On the boards, the Red Storm were fifth-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.2 per game) last season. They were 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5 per game).

Last season St. John's (NY) was ranked 40th in the country in assists with 15.2 per game.

With 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc last year, the Red Storm were 324th and 234th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.5% from downtown last year, St. John's (NY) was 312th and 235th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, St. John's (NY) took 27% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 73% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 19.9% of St. John's (NY)'s buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

