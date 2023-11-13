Monday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at Madison Square Garden should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-74, heavily favoring Michigan to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 90, St. John's (NY) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-15.7)

Michigan (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Offensively, St. John's (NY) was the 50th-ranked squad in college basketball (77.3 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 316th (75.2 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Red Storm were fifth-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.2 per game) last year. They were 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

At 15.2 assists per game last year, St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball.

At 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from downtown last year, the Red Storm were 324th and 234th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last year.

St. John's (NY) attempted 73% of its shots from inside the arc, and 27% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 80.1% of St. John's (NY)'s baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

