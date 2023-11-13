Monday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) facing off at Madison Square Garden in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 90-74 win for heavily favored Michigan according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 90, St. John's (NY) 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-15.7)

Michigan (-15.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) was 50th in college basketball in points scored (77.3 per game) and 316th in points allowed (75.2) last year.

The Red Storm were the fifth-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5) last year.

At 15.2 assists per game last season, St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball.

At 5.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from downtown last year, the Red Storm were 324th and 234th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Giving up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, St. John's (NY) was 312th and 235th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Red Storm attempted 27% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 73% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of the Red Storm's buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

