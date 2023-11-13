Monday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) taking on the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-75 victory, heavily favoring Michigan.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 151.5 over/under.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's (NY) -1.5

St. John's (NY) -1.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -115, Michigan -105

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 88, St. John's (NY) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+1.5)



Michigan (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (151.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country in points scored (77.3 per game) and 316th in points allowed (75.2) last year.

On the boards, the Red Storm were fifth-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.2 per game) last season. They were 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5 per game).

Last season St. John's (NY) was ranked 40th in college basketball in assists with 15.2 per game.

The Red Storm were 324th in the country in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last season.

St. John's (NY) gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 312th and 235th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Red Storm took 27% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 73% from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of the Red Storm's baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

