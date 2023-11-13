Monday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) going head to head against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-76 win, heavily favoring Michigan.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against St. John's (NY). The total is listed at 153.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's (NY) -2.5

St. John's (NY) -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -130, Michigan +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 88, St. John's (NY) 76

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)



Michigan (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (153.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country in points scored (77.3 per game) and 316th in points conceded (75.2) last season.

The Red Storm were the fifth-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5) last season.

St. John's (NY) was 40th in the nation in assists (15.2 per game) last season.

The Red Storm were 324th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last season.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

The Red Storm attempted 73% of their shots from inside the arc, and 27% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 80.1% of the Red Storm's buckets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.