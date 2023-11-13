Monday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) matching up with the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 13). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 89-75 victory, heavily favoring Michigan.

According to our computer prediction, Michigan projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus St. John's (NY). The over/under is listed at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's (NY) -2.5

St. John's (NY) -2.5 Point Total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -130, Michigan +105

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 89, St. John's (NY) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)



Michigan (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (154.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

On offense, St. John's (NY) was the 50th-ranked squad in college basketball (77.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 316th (75.2 points allowed per game).

The Red Storm were the fifth-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5) last season.

St. John's (NY) was 40th in the country in assists (15.2 per game) last year.

The Red Storm were 324th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last year.

Giving up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, St. John's (NY) was 312th and 235th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Red Storm took 73% of their shots from inside the arc, and 27% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 80.1% of the Red Storm's baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

