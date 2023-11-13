Monday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) and St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) going head to head at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 89-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 13.

According to our computer prediction, Michigan should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 2.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 155.5 total.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: St. John's (NY) -2.5

St. John's (NY) -2.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): St. John's (NY) -155, Michigan +130

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 89, St. John's (NY) 75

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan

Pick ATS: Michigan (+2.5)



Michigan (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (155.5)



St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) was 50th in the nation in points scored (77.3 per game) and 316th in points conceded (75.2) last year.

On the glass, the Red Storm were fifth-best in the nation in rebounds (37.2 per game) last year. They were 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

At 15.2 assists per game last year, St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball.

The Red Storm made 5.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 324th and 234th, respectively, in college basketball.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last season.

Last season, the Red Storm took 27% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 73% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 19.9% of the Red Storm's baskets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

