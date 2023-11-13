St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) will face the Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|Michigan AVG
|Michigan Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|316th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|159th
|5th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|34.1
|52nd
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|320th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.