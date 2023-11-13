St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) host the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Storm were 14-15-0 against the spread last year.
- Michigan won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. John's (NY)
|77.3
|150.7
|75.2
|144.8
|152.7
|Michigan
|73.4
|150.7
|69.6
|144.8
|141.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Red Storm averaged 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).
- St. John's (NY) went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
- The Wolverines put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 75.2 points last season, Michigan went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. John's (NY)
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Michigan
|15-13-0
|16-12-0
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. John's (NY)
|Michigan
|11-5
|Home Record
|13-4
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-8
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.