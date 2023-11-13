The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) host the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Michigan covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm put up were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

When St. John's (NY) totaled more than 69.6 points last season, it went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall.

The Wolverines put up just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm gave up to opponents (75.2).

Michigan went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall when it scored more than 75.2 points last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

