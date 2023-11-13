St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) and the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) play at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The game has no set line.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Red Storm were 14-15-0 last year.
- Michigan put together a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|St. John's (NY)
|77.3
|150.7
|75.2
|144.8
|152.7
|Michigan
|73.4
|150.7
|69.6
|144.8
|141.1
Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Red Storm scored 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).
- St. John's (NY) went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.
- The Wolverines put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.
- Michigan put together a 10-3 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.2 points.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|St. John's (NY)
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Michigan
|15-13-0
|16-12-0
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|St. John's (NY)
|Michigan
|11-5
|Home Record
|13-4
|3-8
|Away Record
|3-8
|5-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
