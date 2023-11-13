The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's (NY) -1.5 151.5

St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Red Storm were 14-15-0 last season.

St. John's (NY) had a record of 13-1 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter last year (92.9%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Storm have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Wolverines had a record of 2-10, a 16.7% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers last season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Michigan has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 151.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 151.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 13 44.8% 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 8 28.6% 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm put up were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

St. John's (NY) had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

The Wolverines put up just 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

Michigan went 10-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall when it scored more than 75.2 points last season.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 9-7 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 5-6 16-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

