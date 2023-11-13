The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) are favored by 2.5 points against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The point total for the matchup is 154.5.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's (NY) -2.5 154.5

St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm were 14-15-0 against the spread last year.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter last year, St. John's (NY) finished with a record of 12-1 (92.3%).

The Red Storm have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

The Wolverines were 2-9 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 12 41.4% 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 8 28.6% 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Storm recorded 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).

St. John's (NY) had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 16-8 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.6 points.

The Wolverines averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm gave up (75.2).

Michigan put together a 10-3 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.2 points.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 8-7 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 5-5 16-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

