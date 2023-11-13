The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023. The game tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total is set at 155.5 in the matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's (NY) -2.5 155.5

St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm were 14-15-0 against the spread last season.

St. John's (NY) had a record of 11-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter last year (91.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Storm have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Michigan compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Wolverines had a record of 2-8 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 12 41.4% 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 8 28.6% 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional St. John's (NY) vs Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Red Storm scored 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

St. John's (NY) went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

The Wolverines averaged only 1.8 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Red Storm allowed their opponents to score (75.2).

Michigan put together a 10-3 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.2 points.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 8-7 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 5-5 16-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

