The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) and the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) meet at Madison Square Garden on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has no line set.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) Betting Records & Stats

St. John's (NY) compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Michigan's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than St. John's (NY)'s .483 mark (14-15-0 ATS Record).

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's (NY) 77.3 150.7 75.2 144.8 152.7 Michigan 73.4 150.7 69.6 144.8 141.1

Additional St. John's (NY) Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.3 points per game the Red Storm scored were 7.7 more points than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

St. John's (NY) went 12-10 against the spread and 16-8 overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's (NY) 14-15-0 14-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's (NY) Michigan 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

