Stefon Diggs will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills play the Denver Broncos in Week 10, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Diggs has posted 70 catches for a team-high 834 yards and seven TDs this season so far this year. He has been targeted on 97 occasions, and averages 92.7 yards receiving.

Diggs vs. the Broncos

Diggs vs the Broncos (since 2021): No games

No games Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 251.8 passing yards the Broncos allow per contest makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Broncos have given up 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 28th in the NFL.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 85.5 (-118)

Diggs Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Diggs has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Diggs has 29.9% of his team's target share (97 targets on 324 passing attempts).

He has 834 receiving yards on 97 targets to rank 35th in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

In five of nine games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 25.0% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Diggs has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (27.3% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 16 TAR / 10 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

