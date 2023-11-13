How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Duquesne on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) face the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
- Stony Brook went 6-5 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Seawolves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.
- The Seawolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (71.3).
- Stony Brook went 2-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Stony Brook scored 6.5 more points per game at home (66.9) than away (60.4).
- The Seawolves conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 on the road.
- At home, Stony Brook drained 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (29.3%).
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|L 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/10/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|W 91-50
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/20/2023
|Rider
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
