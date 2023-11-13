The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) face the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Stony Brook Stats Insights

  • The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
  • Stony Brook went 6-5 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Seawolves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.
  • The Seawolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (71.3).
  • Stony Brook went 2-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Stony Brook scored 6.5 more points per game at home (66.9) than away (60.4).
  • The Seawolves conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 on the road.
  • At home, Stony Brook drained 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (29.3%).

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ St. John's (NY) L 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/10/2023 Saint Joseph's (L.I.) W 91-50 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/13/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/20/2023 Rider - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

