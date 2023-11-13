The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) face the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.

Stony Brook went 6-5 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Seawolves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.

The Seawolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (71.3).

Stony Brook went 2-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Stony Brook scored 6.5 more points per game at home (66.9) than away (60.4).

The Seawolves conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 on the road.

At home, Stony Brook drained 8.8 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Stony Brook's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36%) than on the road (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule