Stony Brook vs. Duquesne: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) go up against the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duquesne vs. Stony Brook matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duquesne Moneyline
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duquesne (-14.5)
|146.5
|-1600
|+850
|FanDuel
|Duquesne (-14.5)
|146.5
|-2200
|+980
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Stony Brook compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Seawolves covered the spread once last year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- Duquesne went 14-15-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 16 Dukes games last season hit the over.
