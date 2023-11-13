The Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) go up against the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duquesne vs. Stony Brook matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duquesne Moneyline Stony Brook Moneyline BetMGM Duquesne (-14.5) 146.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duquesne (-14.5) 146.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stony Brook compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Seawolves covered the spread once last year (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Duquesne went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 16 Dukes games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.