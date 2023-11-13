Monday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (2-0) and Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) matching up at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 96-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duquesne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 96, Stony Brook 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-31.5)

Duquesne (-31.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stony Brook Performance Insights

Stony Brook averaged only 63.1 points per game (11th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better on defense, where it gave up 69.1 points per game (146th-ranked).

The Seawolves grabbed 31.2 boards per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.0 rebounds per contest (240th-ranked).

Stony Brook delivered 11.8 dimes per game, which ranked them 281st in the nation.

The Seawolves ranked 0-worst in college basketball with 8.7 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball).

The Seawolves made 7.8 three-pointers per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 32.2% three-point percentage (283rd-ranked).

Stony Brook struggled to defend shooters from beyond the arc, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 8.8 threes allowed per game. It ranked 205th by allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage to opposing teams last season.

Stony Brook took 54.8% two-pointers and 45.2% three-pointers last year. Of the team's baskets, 64.7% were two-pointers and 35.3% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.