The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) will meet the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Information

Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Stony Brook AVG Stony Brook Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 63.1 348th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 31.2 220th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 7.8 125th 40th 15.2 Assists 11.8 281st 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

