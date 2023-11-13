Stony Brook vs. Duquesne November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) will meet the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Stony Brook Top Players (2022-23)
- Frankie Policelli: 13.7 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tanahj Pettway: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenan Sarvan: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)
- Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Stony Brook AVG
|Stony Brook Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|63.1
|348th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|69.1
|146th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
