The Duquesne Dukes (2-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Seawolves Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook and its opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 26 times last season.

The Seawolves covered the spread 13 times in 33 games last year.

Stony Brook sported a 13-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-15-0 mark from Duquesne.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 74.9 138 71.3 140.4 143.4 Stony Brook 63.1 138 69.1 140.4 136.3

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (71.3).

Stony Brook went 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scored more than 71.3 points last season.

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 14-15-0 16-13-0 Stony Brook 13-13-0 8-18-0

Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Stony Brook 16-4 Home Record 7-7 3-7 Away Record 3-13 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.9 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.4 7-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

