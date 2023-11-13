Stony Brook vs. Duquesne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Duquesne Dukes (2-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (1-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Seawolves Betting Records & Stats
- Stony Brook and its opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 26 times last season.
- The Seawolves covered the spread 13 times in 33 games last year.
- Stony Brook sported a 13-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-15-0 mark from Duquesne.
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duquesne
|74.9
|138
|71.3
|140.4
|143.4
|Stony Brook
|63.1
|138
|69.1
|140.4
|136.3
Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends
- The Seawolves put up 8.2 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Dukes gave up to opponents (71.3).
- Stony Brook went 2-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scored more than 71.3 points last season.
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duquesne
|14-15-0
|16-13-0
|Stony Brook
|13-13-0
|8-18-0
Stony Brook vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duquesne
|Stony Brook
|16-4
|Home Record
|7-7
|3-7
|Away Record
|3-13
|8-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.9
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.4
|7-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
