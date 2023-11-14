Tuesday's game between the Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) at Alumni Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-52, heavily favoring Niagara to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

In their last time out, the Bulls lost 59-48 to Old Dominion on Saturday.

Buffalo vs. Niagara Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo vs. Niagara Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 79, Buffalo 52

Buffalo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulls put up 65.1 points per game last season (176th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per contest (209th in college basketball). They had a -7 scoring differential.

Buffalo's offense was more effective in MAC games last year, averaging 66.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.1 PPG.

The Bulls averaged 65.7 points per game at home last season. In road games, they averaged 63.9 points per contest.

Buffalo ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.8 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (65.9).

