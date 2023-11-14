The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Niagara 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Purple Eagles put up an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 65.4 the Bulls gave up.
  • Niagara had a 14-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.
  • Last year, the 65.1 points per game the Bulls averaged were just 0.1 fewer points than the Purple Eagles allowed (65.2).
  • When Buffalo put up more than 65.2 points last season, it went 7-5.

Buffalo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Canisius W 69-60 Alumni Arena
11/11/2023 @ Old Dominion L 59-48 Chartway Arena
11/14/2023 Niagara - Alumni Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill - Alumni Arena
11/22/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Alumni Arena

