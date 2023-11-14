How to Watch the Buffalo vs. Niagara Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo vs. Niagara 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Eagles put up an average of 65.8 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 65.4 the Bulls gave up.
- Niagara had a 14-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.1 points.
- Last year, the 65.1 points per game the Bulls averaged were just 0.1 fewer points than the Purple Eagles allowed (65.2).
- When Buffalo put up more than 65.2 points last season, it went 7-5.
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Canisius
|W 69-60
|Alumni Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 59-48
|Chartway Arena
|11/14/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/17/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/22/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Alumni Arena
