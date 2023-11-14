The Colgate Raiders (1-0) play the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colgate Stats Insights

  • The Raiders' 51.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.3 percentage points higher than the Orange had given up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Last season, Colgate had a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Raiders were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Orange finished 189th.
  • The Raiders' 78.1 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 72.9 the Orange gave up.
  • Colgate put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 72.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

  • Colgate scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.
  • The Raiders allowed more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Colgate drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (41.1%) than at home (40.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Brown W 72-70 Cotterell Court
11/14/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
11/17/2023 Yale - Avenir Centre
11/18/2023 Gardner-Webb - Avenir Centre

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.