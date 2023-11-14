How to Watch Colgate vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders (1-0) play the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 51.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.3 percentage points higher than the Orange had given up to their opponents (42.9%).
- Last season, Colgate had a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Raiders were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Orange finished 189th.
- The Raiders' 78.1 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 72.9 the Orange gave up.
- Colgate put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 72.9 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- Colgate scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.
- The Raiders allowed more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Colgate drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (41.1%) than at home (40.1%).
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Brown
|W 72-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/14/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/17/2023
|Yale
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/18/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Avenir Centre
