The Colgate Raiders (1-0) play the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders' 51.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.3 percentage points higher than the Orange had given up to their opponents (42.9%).

Last season, Colgate had a 21-7 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Raiders were the 238th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Orange finished 189th.

The Raiders' 78.1 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 72.9 the Orange gave up.

Colgate put together an 18-3 record last season in games it scored more than 72.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

Colgate scored 81.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.

The Raiders allowed more points at home (68.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, Colgate drained fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (41.1%) than at home (40.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule