Tuesday's game that pits the Syracuse Orange (2-0) against the Colgate Raiders (1-0) at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Syracuse, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Colgate vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 79, Colgate 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-7.0)

Syracuse (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate Performance Insights

Last season Colgate posted 78.1 points per game (34th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 69.3 points per contest (150th-ranked).

With 30.9 boards per game, the Raiders ranked 238th in the country. They ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest, which ranked 71st in college basketball.

Colgate was one of the best teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 18.1 per game (third-best in college basketball).

The Raiders ranked 20th-best in college basketball by averaging just 9.7 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 183rd in college basketball (11.8 per contest).

The Raiders ranked best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 40.3%. They ranked 85th in college basketball by making 8.2 threes per contest.

With 7.7 three-pointers conceded per game, Colgate was 240th in college basketball. It ceded a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 308th in college basketball.

Colgate attempted 37.9 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.2% of the shots it attempted (and 72.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 34.8% of its shots (and 27.4% of the team's buckets).

