The Colgate Raiders (1-0) meet the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Information

Colgate Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Keegan Records: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Colgate vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 78.1 34th
262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 69.3 150th
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 30.9 238th
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.2 85th
95th 14.2 Assists 18.1 3rd
113th 11.2 Turnovers 9.7 20th

