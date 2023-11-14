Colgate vs. Syracuse November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Colgate Raiders (1-0) meet the Syracuse Orange (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ACC Network.
Colgate vs. Syracuse Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Colgate Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keegan Records: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)
- Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Colgate vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Syracuse Rank
|Syracuse AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|119th
|74.1
|Points Scored
|78.1
|34th
|262nd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|150th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|95th
|14.2
|Assists
|18.1
|3rd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.7
|20th
