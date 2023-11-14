Colgate vs. Syracuse: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) and the Colgate Raiders (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Colgate vs. Syracuse Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Raiders Betting Records & Stats
- Colgate and its opponent combined to go over the point total 18 out of 32 times last year.
- The Raiders had 16 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.
- Syracuse (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 8.6% more often than Colgate (16-16-0) last year.
Colgate vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|74.1
|152.2
|72.9
|142.2
|143.8
|Colgate
|78.1
|152.2
|69.3
|142.2
|144.1
Additional Colgate Insights & Trends
- The Raiders' 78.1 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed.
- Colgate went 10-8 against the spread and 18-3 overall when it scored more than 72.9 points last season.
Colgate vs. Syracuse Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|17-12-0
|15-14-0
|Colgate
|16-16-0
|18-14-0
Colgate vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|Colgate
|11-7
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|11-4
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.5
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
