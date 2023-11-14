The Syracuse Orange (2-0) and the Colgate Raiders (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Colgate and its opponent combined to go over the point total 18 out of 32 times last year.

The Raiders had 16 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.

Syracuse (17-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 8.6% more often than Colgate (16-16-0) last year.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 74.1 152.2 72.9 142.2 143.8 Colgate 78.1 152.2 69.3 142.2 144.1

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders' 78.1 points per game last year were 5.2 more points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed.

Colgate went 10-8 against the spread and 18-3 overall when it scored more than 72.9 points last season.

Colgate vs. Syracuse Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 15-14-0 Colgate 16-16-0 18-14-0

Colgate vs. Syracuse Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse Colgate 11-7 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 11-4 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

