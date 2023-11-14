Tuesday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) against the Columbia Lions (1-1) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 14.

The Lions are coming off of a 71-61 victory against Seton Hall in their last game on Friday.

Columbia vs. Duke Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Columbia vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 71, Columbia 68

Other Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions put up 78.2 points per game (14th in college basketball) last season while giving up 63.3 per contest (148th in college basketball). They had a +505 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

In conference contests, Columbia tallied fewer points per contest (76.9) than its overall average (78.2).

The Lions posted 78.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they averaged in road games (77.8).

In 2022-23, Columbia surrendered 61.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it allowed 64.8.

