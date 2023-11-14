The Columbia Lions (1-1) square off against the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Columbia vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Devils put up just 0.3 more points per game last year (63.6) than the Lions gave up to opponents (63.3).
  • Duke went 24-5 last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
  • Last year, the Lions put up 27.2 more points per game (78.2) than the Blue Devils gave up (51.0).
  • Columbia had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 51.0 points.
  • The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
  • The Blue Devils shot at a 38.9% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

Columbia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Stony Brook L 85-73 Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/10/2023 Seton Hall W 71-61 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/14/2023 Duke - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Towson - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Georgia - Baha Mar Convention Center

