The Columbia Lions (1-1) square off against the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Columbia vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Devils put up just 0.3 more points per game last year (63.6) than the Lions gave up to opponents (63.3).

Duke went 24-5 last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.

Last year, the Lions put up 27.2 more points per game (78.2) than the Blue Devils gave up (51.0).

Columbia had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 51.0 points.

The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (37.6%).

The Blue Devils shot at a 38.9% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.

Columbia Schedule