How to Watch the Columbia vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Columbia Lions (1-1) square off against the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Columbia vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Devils put up just 0.3 more points per game last year (63.6) than the Lions gave up to opponents (63.3).
- Duke went 24-5 last season when giving up fewer than 78.2 points.
- Last year, the Lions put up 27.2 more points per game (78.2) than the Blue Devils gave up (51.0).
- Columbia had a 23-4 record last season when putting up more than 51.0 points.
- The Lions made 33.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils allowed to their opponents (37.6%).
- The Blue Devils shot at a 38.9% clip from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lions averaged.
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|L 85-73
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/10/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 71-61
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Towson
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
