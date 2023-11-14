Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets face the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 102-94 win against the Wizards, Finney-Smith had six points.

With prop bets available for Finney-Smith, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Looking to bet on one or more of Finney-Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Magic conceded 114 points per contest last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last season, conceding 42 per contest.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 22 5 2 0 1 1 1 3/26/2023 26 2 7 1 0 1 1 11/9/2022 31 8 1 1 2 1 1 10/30/2022 29 13 8 0 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.