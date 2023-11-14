The Hofstra Pride (1-1) take on the George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride shot at a 48.0% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries averaged.

Hofstra compiled a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Pride were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Revolutionaries finished 246th.

The Pride's 74.8 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries allowed.

Hofstra went 13-2 last season when it scored more than 76.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

At home, Hofstra scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.1.

In 2022-23, the Pride conceded 8.6 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (70.8).

At home, Hofstra drained 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Hofstra's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.0%) than on the road (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule