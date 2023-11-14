The Hofstra Pride (1-1) take on the George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride shot at a 48.0% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries averaged.
  • Hofstra compiled a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Pride were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Revolutionaries finished 246th.
  • The Pride's 74.8 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries allowed.
  • Hofstra went 13-2 last season when it scored more than 76.7 points.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Hofstra scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Pride conceded 8.6 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (70.8).
  • At home, Hofstra drained 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Hofstra's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.0%) than on the road (35.5%).

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Joseph's (L.I.) W 101-48 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/10/2023 Princeton L 74-67 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
11/14/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/20/2023 Buffalo - Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Florida - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

