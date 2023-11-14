How to Watch Hofstra vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (1-1) take on the George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride shot at a 48.0% rate from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Revolutionaries averaged.
- Hofstra compiled a 20-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Pride were the 229th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Revolutionaries finished 246th.
- The Pride's 74.8 points per game last year were only 1.9 fewer points than the 76.7 the Revolutionaries allowed.
- Hofstra went 13-2 last season when it scored more than 76.7 points.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Hofstra scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 74.1.
- In 2022-23, the Pride conceded 8.6 fewer points per game at home (62.2) than away (70.8).
- At home, Hofstra drained 8.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Hofstra's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.0%) than on the road (35.5%).
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Joseph's (L.I.)
|W 101-48
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/10/2023
|Princeton
|L 74-67
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Hertz Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Florida
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
