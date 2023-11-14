The George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) hit the court against the Hofstra Pride (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hofstra vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-2.5) 161.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hofstra vs. George Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Hofstra put together a 17-10-0 ATS record last year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last year, the Pride had an ATS record of 3-3.

George Washington won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Revolutionaries games hit the over 18 out of 28 times last season.

