Tuesday's contest that pits the George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) against the Hofstra Pride (1-1) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of George Washington, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Hofstra vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Hofstra vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 78, Hofstra 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-5.9)

George Washington (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Hofstra Performance Insights

Offensively, Hofstra posted 74.8 points per game (101st-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 66.4 points per contest on defense (69th-ranked).

With 31.1 boards per game, the Pride were 229th in college basketball. They gave up 33.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 324th in college basketball.

Last year Hofstra ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.4 per game.

The Pride committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

The Pride ranked 49th in the nation with 8.7 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 49th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

Hofstra surrendered 6.7 treys per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 30.7% three-point percentage (26th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Hofstra last year, 60.4% of them were two-pointers (69.7% of the team's made baskets) and 39.6% were threes (30.3%).

